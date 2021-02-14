Short Interest in IQ Chaikin U.S. Small Cap ETF (NASDAQ:CSML) Grows By 100.0%

IQ Chaikin U.S. Small Cap ETF (NASDAQ:CSML) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a growth of 100.0% from the January 14th total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 12,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

CSML traded up $0.13 during trading on Friday, reaching $33.51. 1,447 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 15,540. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $30.99 and its 200 day moving average is $27.56. IQ Chaikin U.S. Small Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $13.30 and a 12 month high of $33.71.

