Western Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:WES) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Western Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:WES) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the thirteen ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and eight have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $17.11.

Several research analysts have issued reports on WES shares. Scotiabank started coverage on Western Midstream Partners in a report on Monday, February 1st. They issued a “sector perform” rating on the stock. UBS Group raised Western Midstream Partners from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $10.00 to $18.00 in a report on Friday, November 13th. Capital One Financial raised Western Midstream Partners from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 16th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Western Midstream Partners from $9.00 to $12.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, Bank of America raised Western Midstream Partners from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $16.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 26th.

Get Western Midstream Partners alerts:

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in WES. Blackstone Group Inc raised its stake in Western Midstream Partners by 440.3% during the 3rd quarter. Blackstone Group Inc now owns 2,466,657 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $19,733,000 after purchasing an additional 2,010,150 shares during the period. Eagle Global Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Western Midstream Partners during the 4th quarter valued at $21,589,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Western Midstream Partners by 45.5% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,318,515 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $34,547,000 after acquiring an additional 1,351,411 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Western Midstream Partners by 62.4% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,321,585 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $32,085,000 after acquiring an additional 891,972 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Western Midstream Partners by 26.7% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,111,968 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $33,102,000 after acquiring an additional 866,401 shares in the last quarter. 34.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:WES traded down $0.35 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $16.52. 2,410,259 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,392,187. Western Midstream Partners has a one year low of $2.90 and a one year high of $17.15. The company has a market capitalization of $6.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.96 and a beta of 3.77. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $15.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.49. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.57.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 1st were paid a dividend of $0.311 per share. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.53%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 29th. Western Midstream Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 77.99%.

Western Midstream Partners Company Profile

Western Midstream Partners, LP, together with its subsidiaries, engages in gathering, processing, compressing, treating, stabilizing, and transporting natural gas, condensate, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and crude oil primarily in the United States. It is also involved in gathering and disposing of produced water; and buying and selling of natural gas, NGLs, and condensate.

Featured Article: How can investors invest in the S&P/TSX Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Western Midstream Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Midstream Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.