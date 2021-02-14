AS Roma Fan Token Trading 54.2% Higher This Week (ASR)

AS Roma Fan Token (CURRENCY:ASR) traded 13.8% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on February 14th. AS Roma Fan Token has a total market capitalization of $7.88 million and $4.28 million worth of AS Roma Fan Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, AS Roma Fan Token has traded up 54.2% against the US dollar. One AS Roma Fan Token token can now be bought for approximately $6.46 or 0.00013238 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002050 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001224 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $27.60 or 0.00056551 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $135.77 or 0.00278219 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 9.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.20 or 0.00084433 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $44.80 or 0.00091800 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 17.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $49.02 or 0.00100459 BTC.

UMA (UMA) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.05 or 0.00059535 BTC.

yearn.finance (YFI) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $44,160.98 or 0.90496333 BTC.

AS Roma Fan Token Token Profile

AS Roma Fan Token’s total supply is 10,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,220,010 tokens. The official message board for AS Roma Fan Token is medium.com/socios . The official website for AS Roma Fan Token is www.socios.com/asroma

