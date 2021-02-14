Zacks: Brokerages Expect Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) Will Post Earnings of $0.42 Per Share

Brokerages expect Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) to announce earnings of $0.42 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Corning’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.44 and the lowest is $0.42. Corning reported earnings of $0.20 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 110%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, April 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Corning will report full-year earnings of $1.91 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.80 to $2.10. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $2.16 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.95 to $2.30. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Corning.

Corning (NYSE:GLW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The electronics maker reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.04. Corning had a net margin of 2.71% and a return on equity of 11.50%. The business had revenue of $3.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.18 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.46 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 18.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on GLW shares. Oppenheimer raised shares of Corning from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Corning from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $39.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Barclays raised shares of Corning from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $31.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Cross Research upgraded shares of Corning from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Corning from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $37.80.

GLW traded up $0.12 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $36.88. 2,865,517 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,419,966. Corning has a 12-month low of $17.44 and a 12-month high of $38.84. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $36.87 and a 200 day moving average of $34.71. The firm has a market cap of $28.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 184.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.93 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 25th. This is a boost from Corning’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Corning’s payout ratio is 50.00%.

In other news, COO Eric S. Musser sold 33,337 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.69, for a total value of $1,256,471.53. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 105,538 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,977,727.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GLW. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Corning by 629.7% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,480,472 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $89,297,000 after buying an additional 2,140,539 shares in the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC acquired a new position in shares of Corning in the 4th quarter valued at $67,269,000. KBC Group NV boosted its holdings in shares of Corning by 331.3% in the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,464,415 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $52,718,000 after buying an additional 1,124,877 shares in the last quarter. Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Corning by 805.1% in the 4th quarter. Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc. now owns 1,194,259 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $42,993,000 after buying an additional 1,062,315 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its holdings in shares of Corning by 1,450.8% in the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 838,142 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $27,164,000 after buying an additional 784,096 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.33% of the company’s stock.

Corning Incorporated engages in display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses worldwide. The company's Display Technologies segment offers glass substrates for organic light-emitting diodes and liquid crystal displays used in televisions, notebook computers, and flat panel desktop monitors.

