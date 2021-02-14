Contrasting 1st Constitution Bancorp (NASDAQ:FCCY) & Equitable Financial (OTCMKTS:EQFN)

1st Constitution Bancorp (NASDAQ:FCCY) and Equitable Financial (OTCMKTS:EQFN) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, valuation, dividends, risk and earnings.

Risk & Volatility

1st Constitution Bancorp has a beta of 0.71, indicating that its stock price is 29% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Equitable Financial has a beta of 0.64, indicating that its stock price is 36% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for 1st Constitution Bancorp and Equitable Financial, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score 1st Constitution Bancorp 0 0 1 0 3.00 Equitable Financial 0 0 0 0 N/A

1st Constitution Bancorp currently has a consensus price target of $15.00, indicating a potential downside of 13.69%. Given 1st Constitution Bancorp’s higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe 1st Constitution Bancorp is more favorable than Equitable Financial.

Profitability

This table compares 1st Constitution Bancorp and Equitable Financial’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets 1st Constitution Bancorp 19.11% 9.18% 0.95% Equitable Financial N/A 7.87% 0.77%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares 1st Constitution Bancorp and Equitable Financial’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio 1st Constitution Bancorp $68.33 million 2.60 $13.63 million $1.68 10.35 Equitable Financial $21.42 million 1.62 $2.63 million N/A N/A

1st Constitution Bancorp has higher revenue and earnings than Equitable Financial.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

39.6% of 1st Constitution Bancorp shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 10.0% of Equitable Financial shares are owned by institutional investors. 14.6% of 1st Constitution Bancorp shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 11.3% of Equitable Financial shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

1st Constitution Bancorp beats Equitable Financial on 11 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About 1st Constitution Bancorp

1st Constitution Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for 1st Constitution Bank that provides commercial and retail banking products and services in the central, coastal, and northeastern areas of New Jersey. The company offers deposit products, including interest bearing demand deposits, such as interest-bearing checking accounts, money market accounts, and NOW accounts; and non-interest bearing demand, savings, and time deposits, as well as certificate of deposits. It also provides commercial loans, including term loans, lines of credit, and loans secured by equipment and receivables; secured and unsecured short-to-medium term commercial loans to businesses for working capital, business expansion, and the purchase of equipment and machinery; and commercial construction financing to real estate developers for the acquisition, development, and construction of residential and commercial properties. In addition, the company offers residential first mortgage loans secured by owner-occupied property; construction loans; reverse mortgages; second mortgage home improvement loans; home equity lines of credit; and non-residential consumer loans for automobiles, recreation vehicles, and boats, as well as secured and unsecured personal loans, and deposit account secured loans, as well as online and mobile banking services. It serves corporations, individuals, partnerships, and other community organizations, as well as small businesses and not-for-profit organizations. As of October 23, 2020, the company operated 26 branches in Asbury Park, Cranbury, Fair Haven, Fort Lee, Freehold, Hamilton, Hightstown, Hillsborough, Hopewell, Jackson, Jamesburg, Lawrenceville, Little Silver, Long Branch, Manahawkin, Neptune City, Perth Amboy, Plainsboro, Princeton, Rocky Hill, Rumson, Shrewsbury, and Toms River, New Jersey. 1st Constitution Bancorp was founded in 1989 and is based in Cranbury, New Jersey.

About Equitable Financial

Equitable Financial Corp. operates as the holding company for Equitable Bank that provides various banking products and services in Nebraska, the United States. The company offers consumer, commercial, and agriculture loans; home loans; checking and savings accounts; and financial planning and retirement services. It operates 4 branches in Grand Island, North Platte, and Omaha. The company was founded in 1882 and is headquartered in Grand Island, Nebraska.

