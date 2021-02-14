NextSource Materials Inc. (OTCMKTS:NSRCF) Short Interest Update

NextSource Materials Inc. (OTCMKTS:NSRCF) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 29,800 shares, an increase of 57.7% from the January 14th total of 18,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,083,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:NSRCF traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $0.34. 1,756,359 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 779,818. NextSource Materials has a fifty-two week low of $0.02 and a fifty-two week high of $0.35. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $0.08.

About NextSource Materials

NextSource Materials Inc, together with its subsidiaries, acquires, explores for, and develops mineral properties in Madagascar and Canada. The company primarily holds a 100% interest in the Molo Graphite property that includes 2,119 permits covering an area of 827.7 square kilometers located in Southern Madagascar Region, Madagascar.

