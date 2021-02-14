Short Interest in Gafisa S.A. (OTCMKTS:GFASY) Expands By 56.7%

Gafisa S.A. (OTCMKTS:GFASY) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 14,100 shares, an increase of 56.7% from the January 14th total of 9,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 12,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.1 days.

OTCMKTS GFASY remained flat at $$2.00 during trading on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,018 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,851. The company has a quick ratio of 3.17, a current ratio of 3.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.61. Gafisa has a 12 month low of $1.02 and a 12 month high of $4.09.

Gafisa (OTCMKTS:GFASY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 16th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $27.66 million during the quarter.

Gafisa SA operates as a homebuilder under the Gafisa brand in Brazil. The company develops and sells residential units, such as luxury buildings with swimming pools, gyms, visitor parking, and other amenities for middle and upper-income customers; and entry-level buildings and house units. It also develops land subdivisions for sale; and provides construction, technical, and real estate management services to third parties.

