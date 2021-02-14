Keppel REIT (OTCMKTS:KREVF) Short Interest Update

Keppel REIT (OTCMKTS:KREVF) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 23,851,000 shares, an increase of 55.1% from the January 14th total of 15,379,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 19,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1,242.2 days.

OTCMKTS KREVF remained flat at $$0.87 during trading on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 25 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,124. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $0.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.81. Keppel REIT has a 12 month low of $0.63 and a 12 month high of $0.96.

Keppel REIT Company Profile

Keppel REIT was listed by way of an introduction on 28 April 2006. It is one of Asia's leading REITs with a portfolio of premium Grade A commercial assets in prime business and financial districts pan-Asia. Keppel REIT's objective is to generate stable income and long-term growth for Unitholders by owning and investing in a portfolio of quality income-producing commercial real estate and real estate-related assets in Singapore and pan-Asia.

