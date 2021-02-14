Flowers Foods (NYSE:FLO) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.04 EPS

Flowers Foods (NYSE:FLO) released its earnings results on Friday. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.04, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Flowers Foods had a return on equity of 19.41% and a net margin of 2.30%.

Flowers Foods stock traded up $0.24 during trading on Friday, hitting $22.63. The stock had a trading volume of 1,278,818 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,168,431. Flowers Foods has a 1 year low of $17.42 and a 1 year high of $25.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $22.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.32. The stock has a market cap of $4.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.20 and a beta of 0.34.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Stephens assumed coverage on Flowers Foods in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on Flowers Foods from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.40.

Flowers Foods, Inc produces and markets packaged bakery products in the United States. It offers fresh breads, buns, rolls, snack cakes, and tortillas, as well as frozen breads and rolls under the Nature's Own, Dave's Killer Bread, Wonder, Canyon Bakehouse, Mrs. Freshley's, Tastykake, Alpine Valley, Aunt Hattie's, Bunny, Butternut, Butterkrust, Captain John Derst, Country Kitchen, Evangeline Maid, Home Pride, Merita, Sara Lee (California), and Sunbeam brand names.

