Brokerages Expect Mueller Water Products, Inc. (NYSE:MWA) to Post $0.13 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that Mueller Water Products, Inc. (NYSE:MWA) will post $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Mueller Water Products’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.11 and the highest is $0.14. Mueller Water Products posted earnings per share of $0.15 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 13.3%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, May 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Mueller Water Products will report full year earnings of $0.57 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.54 to $0.60. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $0.65 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.59 to $0.69. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Mueller Water Products.

Mueller Water Products (NYSE:MWA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $237.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $216.88 million. Mueller Water Products had a net margin of 7.47% and a return on equity of 13.39%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.08 earnings per share.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on MWA. Cowen upgraded shares of Mueller Water Products from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $12.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Boenning Scattergood upgraded shares of Mueller Water Products from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $16.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Mueller Water Products from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Mueller Water Products currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.22.

In other news, CAO Michael S. Nancarrow sold 3,973 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.76, for a total value of $46,722.48. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 39,904 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $469,271.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Lydia W. Thomas sold 15,094 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.95, for a total transaction of $180,373.30. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 113,849 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,360,495.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 31,948 shares of company stock valued at $381,434. 1.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MWA. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Mueller Water Products by 10.7% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,949,937 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $160,320,000 after buying an additional 1,251,644 shares during the period. Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Mueller Water Products by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel LLC now owns 2,585,300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $32,006,000 after buying an additional 41,900 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Mueller Water Products by 69.1% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,175,379 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $21,840,000 after buying an additional 888,715 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Mueller Water Products by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 2,030,288 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,135,000 after buying an additional 14,214 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Mueller Water Products by 39.0% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,450,310 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $17,955,000 after buying an additional 407,088 shares during the period. 84.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE MWA traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $12.69. 545,720 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 740,283. The company has a market capitalization of $2.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.20, a P/E/G ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.29. Mueller Water Products has a 52-week low of $6.64 and a 52-week high of $13.22. The company has a current ratio of 3.75, a quick ratio of 2.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $12.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.47.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.055 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 9th. This represents a $0.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.73%. Mueller Water Products’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.31%.

Mueller Water Products Company Profile

Mueller Water Products, Inc manufactures and markets products and services for use in the transmission, distribution, and measurement of water in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Infrastructure and Technologies. The Infrastructure segment offers valves for water and gas systems, including butterfly, iron gate, tapping, check, knife, plug, automatic control, and ball valves; dry-barrel and wet-barrel fire hydrants; pipe repair products, such as clamps and couplings used to repair leaks; and machines and tools for tapping, drilling, extracting, installing, and stopping-off.

