Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) Will Post Earnings of $1.68 Per Share

Analysts forecast that Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) will announce $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Merck & Co., Inc.’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.62 to $1.75. Merck & Co., Inc. reported earnings of $1.50 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 12%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Merck & Co., Inc. will report full year earnings of $6.51 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.30 to $6.62. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $6.90 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.00 to $7.54. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Merck & Co., Inc..

Get Merck & Co. Inc. alerts:

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $12.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.65 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 53.83% and a net margin of 24.33%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.16 EPS.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Friday, February 5th. SVB Leerink boosted their target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $100.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Truist began coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $96.00 price objective for the company. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Sunday, December 6th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $95.00 price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $95.36.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. increased its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 982,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,407,000 after buying an additional 9,909 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. increased its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 383,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,383,000 after buying an additional 9,905 shares in the last quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 18.8% in the fourth quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. now owns 104,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,548,000 after buying an additional 16,500 shares in the last quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC increased its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 26.3% in the fourth quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC now owns 240,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,662,000 after buying an additional 50,087 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Evanson Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC now owns 6,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $517,000 after buying an additional 482 shares in the last quarter. 72.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of MRK stock traded up $0.26 on Friday, reaching $75.00. 6,429,473 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,569,381. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $80.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $81.26. The company has a market capitalization of $189.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.59, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.43. Merck & Co., Inc. has a twelve month low of $65.25 and a twelve month high of $87.80.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 7th. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 12th. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.47%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.10%.

About Merck & Co., Inc.

Merck & Co, Inc provides healthcare solutions worldwide. The company offers therapeutic for cardiovascular, type 2 diabetes, chronic hepatitis C virus, HIV-1 infection, intra-abdominal, fungal infection, insomnia, and inflammatory diseases; neuromuscular blocking agents; cholesterol modifying medicines; and anti-bacterial and vaginal contraceptive products.

Read More: What are the qualifications of a portfolio manager?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Merck & Co., Inc. (MRK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Merck & Co. Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Merck & Co. Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.