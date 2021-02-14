$0.92 Earnings Per Share Expected for Phillips 66 Partners LP (NYSE:PSXP) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that Phillips 66 Partners LP (NYSE:PSXP) will report $0.92 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Phillips 66 Partners’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.93 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.90. Phillips 66 Partners posted earnings per share of $0.93 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 1.1%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Friday, May 7th.

On average, analysts expect that Phillips 66 Partners will report full year earnings of $3.78 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.67 to $3.91. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $3.93 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.78 to $4.07. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Phillips 66 Partners.

Phillips 66 Partners (NYSE:PSXP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The oil and gas company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by ($0.47). Phillips 66 Partners had a net margin of 56.75% and a return on equity of 41.31%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.06 earnings per share.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on PSXP shares. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Phillips 66 Partners from $40.00 to $33.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Raymond James lowered their price target on Phillips 66 Partners from $36.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Phillips 66 Partners in a report on Thursday, December 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $29.00 price target for the company. Finally, Scotiabank started coverage on Phillips 66 Partners in a report on Monday, February 1st. They issued a “sector perform” rating for the company. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $39.73.

Shares of NYSE PSXP traded up $0.55 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $25.72. The stock had a trading volume of 645,015 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,155,627. The company has a current ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. The firm has a market cap of $5.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.61 and a beta of 1.13. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $27.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.46. Phillips 66 Partners has a 52-week low of $19.00 and a 52-week high of $63.42.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 12th. Investors of record on Friday, January 29th were given a $0.875 dividend. This represents a $3.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 13.61%. This is an increase from Phillips 66 Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 28th. Phillips 66 Partners’s dividend payout ratio is presently 81.59%.

In other news, Director Mark Haney bought 1,445 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 20th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $30.05 per share, with a total value of $43,422.25. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 32,474 shares in the company, valued at $975,843.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cowa LLC acquired a new position in shares of Phillips 66 Partners in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Phillips 66 Partners in the 4th quarter valued at $47,000. Clean Yield Group acquired a new position in shares of Phillips 66 Partners in the 3rd quarter valued at $44,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Phillips 66 Partners during the 4th quarter worth about $53,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its position in Phillips 66 Partners by 110.0% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,625 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 1,375 shares during the period. 22.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Phillips 66 Partners Company Profile

Phillips 66 Partners LP owns, operates, develops, and acquires midstream assets. It offers transportation, terminaling, processing, and storage and fractionation of refined petroleum products and natural gas liquids. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas. Phillips 66 Partners LP operates as a subsidiary of Phillips 66.

