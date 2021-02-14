1ST Source Bank Has $25.24 Million Stake in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON)

1ST Source Bank lessened its holdings in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) by 6.3% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 118,681 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 7,944 shares during the period. Honeywell International accounts for 1.8% of 1ST Source Bank’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. 1ST Source Bank’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $25,243,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Blue Chip Partners Inc. lifted its position in shares of Honeywell International by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Blue Chip Partners Inc. now owns 1,716 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $365,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Haverford Trust Co. increased its position in shares of Honeywell International by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Haverford Trust Co. now owns 723,543 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $153,898,000 after purchasing an additional 10,559 shares during the last quarter. Carderock Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Honeywell International by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Carderock Capital Management Inc. now owns 26,917 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $5,725,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Fosun International Ltd increased its position in shares of Honeywell International by 25.1% during the 4th quarter. Fosun International Ltd now owns 2,893 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $605,000 after purchasing an additional 581 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lincoln National Corp increased its position in shares of Honeywell International by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 14,842 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,157,000 after purchasing an additional 869 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.97% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on HON. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Honeywell International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $190.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Argus increased their price objective on Honeywell International from $195.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. HSBC lowered Honeywell International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. UBS Group increased their price objective on Honeywell International from $180.00 to $216.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Honeywell International from $198.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Honeywell International has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $193.33.

Shares of HON stock traded up $1.39 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $203.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,990,352 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,741,908. The stock has a market capitalization of $142.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.21, a P/E/G ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 1.13. Honeywell International Inc. has a one year low of $101.08 and a one year high of $216.70. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $205.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $185.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The conglomerate reported $2.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $8.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.39 billion. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 27.69% and a net margin of 14.99%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.06 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Honeywell International Inc. will post 7.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 26th will be given a $0.93 dividend. This represents a $3.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.83%. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.59%.

In other Honeywell International news, major shareholder Honeywell International Inc acquired 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $4.20 per share, for a total transaction of $63,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 2,892,116 shares in the company, valued at $12,146,887.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.64% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; thermal systems; and connected solutions and data services for aftermarket, as well as wireless connectivity, and management and technical services.

