Ferguson plc (OTCMKTS:FERGY) Short Interest Update

Ferguson plc (OTCMKTS:FERGY) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 50,300 shares, a drop of 56.8% from the January 14th total of 116,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 275,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

OTCMKTS FERGY traded up $0.11 on Friday, hitting $12.43. 670,657 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 359,443. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Ferguson has a 1-year low of $4.55 and a 1-year high of $13.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $12.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.96 billion, a PE ratio of 19.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.37.

A number of research firms have commented on FERGY. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Ferguson in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Ferguson in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Ferguson in a research report on Friday. They issued an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank downgraded shares of Ferguson from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Ferguson in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.00.

Ferguson plc distributes plumbing and heating products in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and Central Europe. It offers plumbing and heating solutions to customers in the residential, municipal, civil and industrial markets, and commercial sectors for repair, maintenance, and improvement (RMI), as well as new construction markets.

