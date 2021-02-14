Canoe EIT Income Fund (OTCMKTS:ENDTF) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Canoe EIT Income Fund (OTCMKTS:ENDTF) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 20,500 shares, a decline of 46.8% from the January 14th total of 38,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 11.4 days.
ENDTF stock traded up C$0.02 during midday trading on Friday, hitting C$8.28. The company had a trading volume of 155 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,777. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.91. Canoe EIT Income Fund has a 52 week low of C$3.55 and a 52 week high of C$8.28. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$7.93 and its 200 day moving average price is C$7.79. The stock has a market cap of C$988.07 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.19.
About Canoe EIT Income Fund
