Canoe EIT Income Fund (OTCMKTS:ENDTF) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Canoe EIT Income Fund (OTCMKTS:ENDTF) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 20,500 shares, a decline of 46.8% from the January 14th total of 38,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 11.4 days.

ENDTF stock traded up C$0.02 during midday trading on Friday, hitting C$8.28. The company had a trading volume of 155 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,777. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.91. Canoe EIT Income Fund has a 52 week low of C$3.55 and a 52 week high of C$8.28. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$7.93 and its 200 day moving average price is C$7.79. The stock has a market cap of C$988.07 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.19.

About Canoe EIT Income Fund

Canoe EIT Income Fund is a closed-ended balanced fund launched and managed by Canoe Financial LP. It is co-managed by Haber Trilix Advisors, LP. The fund invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of Canada and the United States. Its equity portion seeks to invest in the stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

