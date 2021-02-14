Edenred SA (OTCMKTS:EDNMY) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Edenred SA (OTCMKTS:EDNMY) was the target of a large decline in short interest in January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 4,400 shares, a decline of 48.2% from the January 14th total of 8,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 14,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Shares of EDNMY traded down $0.46 on Friday, reaching $28.94. 19,395 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,976. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $28.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.53. Edenred has a 12 month low of $16.72 and a 12 month high of $29.93.

Get Edenred alerts:

EDNMY has been the topic of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Edenred in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Edenred in a research note on Friday, January 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Edenred in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. HSBC downgraded shares of Edenred from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Societe Generale raised shares of Edenred from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy”.

Edenred SA provides transactional solutions for companies, employees, and merchants worldwide. It offers employee benefit solutions, including Ticket Restaurant, Ticket AlimentaciÃ³n, Ticket Plus, Nutrisavings, etc.; and fleet and mobility solutions, such as Ticket Log, Ticket Car, UTA, Ticket Empresarial, etc.

Read More: The basics of gap trading strategies

Receive News & Ratings for Edenred Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Edenred and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.