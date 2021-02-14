Zacks: Brokerages Expect Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. (NYSE:SHO) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $63.59 Million

Brokerages predict that Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. (NYSE:SHO) will post $63.59 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Sunstone Hotel Investors’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $49.04 million and the highest is $82.70 million. Sunstone Hotel Investors posted sales of $191.21 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 66.7%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, May 14th.

On average, analysts expect that Sunstone Hotel Investors will report full-year sales of $444.67 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $373.90 million to $499.33 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $794.58 million, with estimates ranging from $636.41 million to $1.02 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Sunstone Hotel Investors.

Sunstone Hotel Investors (NYSE:SHO) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.04. Sunstone Hotel Investors had a negative return on equity of 15.09% and a negative net margin of 64.37%.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group cut Sunstone Hotel Investors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $10.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price target on Sunstone Hotel Investors from $8.50 to $12.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Sunstone Hotel Investors from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $11.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their price target on Sunstone Hotel Investors from $8.50 to $12.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Sunstone Hotel Investors from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.30.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SHO. Spirit of America Management Corp NY purchased a new stake in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors in the 3rd quarter valued at about $180,000. Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors by 13.3% in the 3rd quarter. Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC now owns 101,400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $805,000 after purchasing an additional 11,900 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors by 41.0% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 108,160 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $859,000 after purchasing an additional 31,451 shares during the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors by 18.5% in the 3rd quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 19,624 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $156,000 after purchasing an additional 3,067 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ziegler Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors in the 3rd quarter valued at about $6,189,000. 99.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SHO traded up $0.52 on Tuesday, hitting $11.93. 2,477,104 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,737,904. Sunstone Hotel Investors has a twelve month low of $5.75 and a twelve month high of $13.62. The company has a market cap of $2.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.70 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $11.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.41.

Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc is a lodging real estate investment trust ("REIT") that as of the date of this release has interests in 19 hotels comprised of 9,997 rooms. Sunstone's business is to acquire, own, asset manage and renovate or reposition hotels considered to be Long-Term Relevant Real EstateÂ®, the majority of which are operated under nationally recognized brands, such as Marriott, Hilton and Hyatt.

