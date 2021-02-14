Vodi X Price Tops $0.0015 on Top Exchanges (VDX)

Vodi X (CURRENCY:VDX) traded 5.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on February 14th. During the last seven days, Vodi X has traded up 22.6% against the U.S. dollar. One Vodi X coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0015 or 0.00000003 BTC on exchanges. Vodi X has a total market capitalization of $800,027.81 and $2,479.00 worth of Vodi X was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $33.29 or 0.00068147 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $478.71 or 0.00979987 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.40 or 0.00006965 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $25.16 or 0.00051506 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded down 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.08 or 0.00004267 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,545.29 or 0.05210568 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $12.34 or 0.00025264 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $8.83 or 0.00018083 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002051 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0890 or 0.00000182 BTC.

Vodi X (CRYPTO:VDX) is a coin. Vodi X’s total supply is 1,397,703,183 coins and its circulating supply is 534,406,210 coins. Vodi X’s official message board is medium.com/@VodiX . The official website for Vodi X is vodix.io . The Reddit community for Vodi X is /r/VodiX

According to CryptoCompare, “Vodi is a mobile platform boasting 5+ million users in over 200 countries and is tokenizing its ecosystem by launching Vodi X. Vodi X complements the already vibrant existing Vodi platform with the use of blockchain technology. It is a one-stop-shop for mobile financial services with a mission to give back to its users. Product offerings on the Vodi mobile app include money transfer, prepaid mobile recharge (top-ups) and eGift cards alongside with powerful communication tools. “

