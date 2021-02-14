TurtleNetwork Reaches 24-Hour Trading Volume of $4,130.00 (TN)

TurtleNetwork (CURRENCY:TN) traded 46.7% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on February 14th. One TurtleNetwork coin can now be bought for about $0.0098 or 0.00000020 BTC on popular exchanges. TurtleNetwork has a market capitalization of $866,331.90 and approximately $4,130.00 worth of TurtleNetwork was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, TurtleNetwork has traded up 23.9% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Telos (TLOS) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000300 BTC.

Bitcoin 2 (BTC2) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00001583 BTC.

Tokes (TKS) traded up 102.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0152 or 0.00000031 BTC.

Sierracoin (SIERRA) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Affil Coin (AC) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.42 or 0.00010805 BTC.

About TurtleNetwork

TurtleNetwork (TN) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Proof of Stake

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 4th, 2018. TurtleNetwork’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 88,335,911 coins. The official website for TurtleNetwork is www.turtlenetwork.eu. The Reddit community for TurtleNetwork is https://reddit.com/r/TurtleNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. TurtleNetwork’s official message board is www.turtlenetwork.eu/#blog. TurtleNetwork’s official Twitter account is @TurtleNetworkTN and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Turtle Network claims to be an Open, Public, Trusted, Secure, Distributed Blockchain Network for Everyone. The Turtle Network includes multiple components, TurtleNetwork (TN) coin as the underlying utility asset, Nodes for Decentralized Security & Governance, Explorer for Distributed Ledger Transparency, Decentralized Exchange (DEX) for Trading, Wallet for Accessibility & Token Issuance, Smart Contracts for trustless blockchain-based, programmable contracts, Gateways for network Interoperability, BlackTurtle BVBA for regulatory Compliance & a Community for Collaboration and Engagement. The TurtleNetwork brand of expanding services includes the TurtleNetwork (TN) token, Turtle Network, BlackTurtleNode & the TurtleNodeBot. Turtle Network also develops and maintains its portfolio of revenue-generating focused Apps, notification bots & trading tools on Waves Platform & Turtle Network. TurtleNode (TN) to TurtleNetwork (TN) SWAP Guide on Waves Platform. YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCzbSukzGRKxpNov6yp4275w. “

Buying and Selling TurtleNetwork

TurtleNetwork can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TurtleNetwork directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade TurtleNetwork should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase TurtleNetwork using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

