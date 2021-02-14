Analysts Expect ASGN Incorporated (NYSE:ASGN) to Post $1.08 Earnings Per Share

Analysts expect ASGN Incorporated (NYSE:ASGN) to announce $1.08 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for ASGN’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.11 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.02. ASGN also posted earnings of $1.08 per share during the same quarter last year. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, April 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that ASGN will report full-year earnings of $5.19 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.07 to $5.34. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $5.81 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.73 to $5.96. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover ASGN.

ASGN (NYSE:ASGN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 9th. The business services provider reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.16. ASGN had a net margin of 4.65% and a return on equity of 17.70%. The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $984.46 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.28 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Truist boosted their target price on shares of ASGN from $80.00 to $108.00 in a research note on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of ASGN from $72.00 to $89.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of ASGN from $88.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded ASGN from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $79.89.

Shares of ASGN stock traded down $0.19 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $93.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 231,223 shares, compared to its average volume of 200,270. The business has a fifty day moving average of $87.40 and a 200-day moving average of $76.88. The stock has a market cap of $4.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.82, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 2.22. The company has a current ratio of 2.40, a quick ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. ASGN has a twelve month low of $29.04 and a twelve month high of $100.97.

In other ASGN news, insider Randolph C. Blazer sold 6,479 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.12, for a total transaction of $538,534.48. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 86,412 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,182,565.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Randolph C. Blazer sold 3,521 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.56, for a total value of $297,735.76. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 92,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,854,862.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 121,983 shares of company stock worth $9,925,890. 3.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ASGN. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in ASGN by 119.5% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,974 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $697,000 after buying an additional 5,974 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of ASGN by 45.8% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 605 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in ASGN during the 3rd quarter worth $1,695,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in ASGN by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 24,982 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,588,000 after purchasing an additional 850 shares during the period. Finally, Bowling Portfolio Management LLC acquired a new stake in ASGN in the 3rd quarter valued at $307,000. 92.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ASGN Incorporated provides professional staffing and IT solutions in the technology, digital, creative, engineering and life sciences fields across commercial and government sectors in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Apex, Oxford, and ECS segments. The Apex segment offers technology, digital, creative, scientific, and engineering professionals for contract, contract-to-hire, and permanent placement positions to Fortune 1000 and mid-market clients.

