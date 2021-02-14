AmonD (AMON) Market Capitalization Achieves $646,569.54

AmonD (CURRENCY:AMON) traded down 10.9% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on February 14th. One AmonD coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, AmonD has traded 1.2% higher against the dollar. AmonD has a market capitalization of $646,569.54 and $13,188.00 worth of AmonD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get AmonD alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002050 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00001216 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.34 or 0.00056030 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $134.72 or 0.00276105 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $45.32 or 0.00092888 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $41.36 or 0.00084774 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 18.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $49.51 or 0.00101464 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $90.52 or 0.00185517 BTC.

UMA (UMA) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $28.86 or 0.00059140 BTC.

AmonD Coin Profile

AmonD’s launch date was August 10th, 2019. AmonD’s total supply is 7,600,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 793,391,115 coins. The official website for AmonD is www.amond.cc . AmonD’s official message board is medium.com/amondofficial

According to CryptoCompare, “AmonD belives that consumers are key to the future advertising industry. Using innovate ad tech based on blockchain technology, AmonD offers consumers sufficient and fair incentives for allowing active management of personal data and advertising. The main app is an all-in-one service platform that combines crypto and point wallets. User can earn our points by participating in advertising campaigns, and they can exchange points with mobile vouchers and tokens as well. “

AmonD Coin Trading

AmonD can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as AmonD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire AmonD should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy AmonD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for AmonD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for AmonD and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.