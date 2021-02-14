SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. (NYSE:SITE) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $612.89 Million

Brokerages predict that SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. (NYSE:SITE) will announce $612.89 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have made estimates for SiteOne Landscape Supply’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $623.43 million and the lowest is $593.10 million. SiteOne Landscape Supply reported sales of $535.00 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 14.6%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report before the market opens on Wednesday, February 24th.

On average, analysts expect that SiteOne Landscape Supply will report full year sales of $2.64 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.62 billion to $2.65 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $2.90 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.80 billion to $2.96 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for SiteOne Landscape Supply.

SITE has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from $123.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, December 18th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from $150.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $180.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $130.38.

In other SiteOne Landscape Supply news, CEO Doug Black sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.91, for a total value of $2,563,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 367,065 shares in the company, valued at approximately $62,735,079.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Company insiders own 3.49% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SITE. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC bought a new position in SiteOne Landscape Supply during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc bought a new position in SiteOne Landscape Supply during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in SiteOne Landscape Supply during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new position in SiteOne Landscape Supply during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $66,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its stake in SiteOne Landscape Supply by 41.8% during the 4th quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 583 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $92,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE:SITE traded down $2.51 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $163.64. 302,001 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 346,369. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $164.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $138.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.24 billion, a PE ratio of 64.17 and a beta of 1.23. SiteOne Landscape Supply has a 12 month low of $53.29 and a 12 month high of $179.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 2.75.

SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc engages in the wholesale distribution of landscape supplies in the United States and Canada. The company provides a selection of approximately 120,000 stock keeping units, including irrigation supplies, which consists controllers, valves, sprinkler heads, and irrigation and drainage pipes; fertilizers, grass seed, and ice melt products; control products, which include herbicides, fungicides, rodenticides, and other pesticides; landscape accessories, which comprise mulches, soil amendments, tools, and sod; nursery goods, which consist of deciduous shrubs, evergreen shrubs and trees, ornamental trees, shade trees, both field grown and container-grown nursery stock, and plant species; and outdoor lighting products, which include accent lights, dark lights, path lights, up lights, down lights, wall lights, and pool and aquatic area lighting, as well as hardscapes, such as pavers, natural stones, blocks, and other durable materials.

