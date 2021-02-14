QuoteMedia, Inc. (OTCMKTS:QMCI) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

QuoteMedia, Inc. (OTCMKTS:QMCI) was the target of a large increase in short interest in January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 18,500 shares, an increase of 128.4% from the January 14th total of 8,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 138,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

QMCI stock traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $0.22. The company had a trading volume of 595,621 shares, compared to its average volume of 282,664. QuoteMedia has a 1 year low of $0.05 and a 1 year high of $0.40. The company has a 50 day moving average of $0.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.13.

About QuoteMedia

QuoteMedia, Inc provides financial data, news feeds, market research information, and financial software solutions to online brokerages, clearing firms, banks, financial service companies, media portals, and public corporations worldwide. It collects, aggregates, and delivers delayed and real-time financial data content through the Internet.

