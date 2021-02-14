Informa plc (OTCMKTS:IFJPY) Short Interest Up 125.8% in January

Informa plc (OTCMKTS:IFJPY) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 34,100 shares, an increase of 125.8% from the January 14th total of 15,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 79,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

OTCMKTS:IFJPY remained flat at $$14.18 on Friday. 40,343 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 39,929. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.65. Informa has a 52 week low of $8.43 and a 52 week high of $20.61.

Get Informa alerts:

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group cut shares of Informa from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Kepler Capital Markets cut shares of Informa from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Informa in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Peel Hunt cut shares of Informa to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas cut shares of Informa from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Informa currently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Informa plc operates as a business-to-business events, academic publishing, and information services company worldwide. It operates through five divisions: Informa Connect, Informa Intelligence, Informa Markets, Informa Tech, and Taylor & Francis. The Informa Connect division provides content-driven events and digital platforms that allow professionals to meet, connect, learn, and share knowledge.

Read More: How Do Tariffs Affect Trade Balances?

Receive News & Ratings for Informa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Informa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.