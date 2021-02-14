Ninety One SA PTY Ltd Buys 934 Shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

Ninety One SA PTY Ltd grew its stake in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) by 2.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 45,662 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 934 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley accounts for approximately 1.2% of Ninety One SA PTY Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest position. Ninety One SA PTY Ltd’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $3,098,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in MS. Greenhaven Associates Inc. lifted its stake in Morgan Stanley by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Greenhaven Associates Inc. now owns 9,540,545 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $653,814,000 after purchasing an additional 330,771 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Morgan Stanley by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 9,270,283 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $635,293,000 after purchasing an additional 392,165 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Morgan Stanley by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 4,726,060 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $323,877,000 after purchasing an additional 11,866 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in Morgan Stanley by 0.5% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 4,484,845 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $216,842,000 after acquiring an additional 23,461 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in Morgan Stanley by 26.1% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 3,337,856 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $228,743,000 after acquiring an additional 689,935 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:MS opened at $74.61 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $134.98 billion, a PE ratio of 12.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.59. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $72.04 and its 200-day moving average is $58.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.76. Morgan Stanley has a 52 week low of $27.20 and a 52 week high of $77.76.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.63. The business had revenue of $13.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.53 billion. Morgan Stanley had a net margin of 19.16% and a return on equity of 12.33%. Morgan Stanley’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.20 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Morgan Stanley will post 5.93 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 29th were issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 28th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.88%. Morgan Stanley’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.11%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on MS. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Morgan Stanley from $74.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. DA Davidson raised their price objective on shares of Morgan Stanley from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Morgan Stanley from $53.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Morgan Stanley from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 7th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Morgan Stanley in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $71.00 price target for the company. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.05.

In other news, CEO James P. Gorman sold 175,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.12, for a total transaction of $12,796,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,249,000 shares in the company, valued at $91,326,880. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Jeffrey S. Brodsky sold 18,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.57, for a total transaction of $1,379,545.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 174,603 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,020,145.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 212,380 shares of company stock worth $15,582,671 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Morgan Stanley Profile

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. The company operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

