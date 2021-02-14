Aptinyx Inc. (NASDAQ:APTX) Receives $11.67 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Aptinyx Inc. (NASDAQ:APTX) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the ten analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $11.67.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on APTX shares. SVB Leerink decreased their price target on Aptinyx from $14.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 13th. Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of Aptinyx in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Aptinyx from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price objective on Aptinyx from $9.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, HC Wainwright upped their price objective on Aptinyx from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 19th.

Aptinyx stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $3.95. 424,027 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 769,806. The business’s 50 day moving average is $3.76 and its 200 day moving average is $3.57. Aptinyx has a 52 week low of $1.60 and a 52 week high of $6.47. The company has a market capitalization of $249.87 million, a P/E ratio of -3.13 and a beta of 1.47.

Aptinyx (NASDAQ:APTX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.06. Aptinyx had a negative return on equity of 46.43% and a negative net margin of 2,108.05%. The business had revenue of $0.26 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.36 million. Equities analysts expect that Aptinyx will post -1.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Credit Suisse AG bought a new position in shares of Aptinyx during the 4th quarter worth $39,000. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Aptinyx during the 4th quarter worth $48,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of Aptinyx by 5,066.7% during the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 15,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 15,200 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Aptinyx by 30.9% during the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 19,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 4,687 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in shares of Aptinyx by 43.7% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 34,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,000 after acquiring an additional 10,384 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 43.89% of the company’s stock.

Aptinyx Company Profile

Aptinyx Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel, proprietary, and synthetic small molecules for the treatment of brain and nervous system disorders. The company is developing NYX-2925, which is in Phase II clinical development for the treatment of painful diabetic peripheral neuropathy, as well as in Phase II clinical trial for treating fibromyalgia.

