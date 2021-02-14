$18.00 Million in Sales Expected for ViewRay, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRAY) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that ViewRay, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRAY) will report sales of $18.00 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for ViewRay’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $18.04 million and the lowest is $17.97 million. ViewRay posted sales of $16.47 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 9.3%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, March 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that ViewRay will report full-year sales of $56.58 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $56.53 million to $56.62 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $71.01 million, with estimates ranging from $66.32 million to $79.32 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow ViewRay.

Get ViewRay alerts:

Several brokerages recently commented on VRAY. Piper Sandler increased their price target on ViewRay from $4.00 to $7.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. B. Riley raised shares of ViewRay from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $2.75 to $4.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of ViewRay from $2.00 to $3.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ViewRay from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. ViewRay has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.14.

Shares of NASDAQ:VRAY traded up $0.30 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $5.09. The company had a trading volume of 1,895,571 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,169,701. ViewRay has a 1-year low of $1.11 and a 1-year high of $7.36. The stock has a market cap of $755.87 million, a PE ratio of -5.72 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a quick ratio of 3.19, a current ratio of 3.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $4.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.68.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its holdings in shares of ViewRay by 23.6% in the fourth quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 18,658,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,276,000 after purchasing an additional 3,563,960 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of ViewRay by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,916,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,242,000 after buying an additional 335,631 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP boosted its holdings in shares of ViewRay by 16.1% during the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 2,393,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,143,000 after buying an additional 331,670 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of ViewRay by 12.3% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 729,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,633,000 after buying an additional 79,583 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in ViewRay by 9.7% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 512,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,958,000 after buying an additional 45,148 shares during the last quarter. 83.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ViewRay Company Profile

ViewRay, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets radiation therapy systems. The company offers MRIdian, a magnetic resonance image guided radiation therapy system to image and treat cancer patients. Its MRIdian integrates MRI technology, radiation delivery, and proprietary software to see the soft tissues, shape the dose to accommodate for changes in anatomy, and strike the target using real-time targeting throughout the treatment.

Recommended Story: What is a Stop Order?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on ViewRay (VRAY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for ViewRay Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ViewRay and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.