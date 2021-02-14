Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $345.81 Million

Equities analysts expect that Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW) will report $345.81 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Medical Properties Trust’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $346.90 million and the lowest is $344.86 million. Medical Properties Trust reported sales of $294.13 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 17.6%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Medical Properties Trust will report full-year sales of $1.42 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.35 billion to $1.50 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $1.51 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.36 billion to $1.65 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Medical Properties Trust.

Medical Properties Trust (NYSE:MPW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.21). Medical Properties Trust had a net margin of 38.50% and a return on equity of 6.60%. The firm had revenue of $333.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $332.44 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.35 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 30.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research firms recently commented on MPW. TheStreet cut shares of Medical Properties Trust from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Medical Properties Trust from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Truist downgraded shares of Medical Properties Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $21.00 to $22.00 in a report on Friday, January 22nd. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Medical Properties Trust from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Medical Properties Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.25.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Griffin Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Medical Properties Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $340,000. Paloma Partners Management Co raised its stake in Medical Properties Trust by 85.4% during the 3rd quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 78,841 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,390,000 after buying an additional 36,315 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in Medical Properties Trust by 306.9% during the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 477,543 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,419,000 after acquiring an additional 360,168 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its stake in Medical Properties Trust by 5.1% in the third quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 32,046 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $565,000 after acquiring an additional 1,549 shares during the period. Finally, Pendal Group Limited bought a new stake in shares of Medical Properties Trust in the fourth quarter worth about $287,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.17% of the company’s stock.

Medical Properties Trust stock traded down $0.18 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $22.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,026,155 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,886,765. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 3.54 and a quick ratio of 3.54. Medical Properties Trust has a 52-week low of $12.35 and a 52-week high of $24.29. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $21.45 and its 200 day moving average is $19.62. The company has a market cap of $12.18 billion, a PE ratio of 25.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.56.

Medical Properties Trust, Inc is a self-advised real estate investment trust formed in 2003 to acquire and develop net-leased hospital facilities. From its inception in Birmingham, Alabama, the Company has grown to become one of the world's largest owners of hospitals with approximately 385 facilities and roughly 42,000 licensed beds in nine countries and across four continents on a pro forma basis.

