Aldebaran Financial Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Aldebaran Financial Inc. reduced its position in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 4.6% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 67,037 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 3,222 shares during the period. AT&T makes up about 1.8% of Aldebaran Financial Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Aldebaran Financial Inc.’s holdings in AT&T were worth $1,928,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Voloridge Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of AT&T by 850.8% in the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 12,181,178 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $347,285,000 after acquiring an additional 10,900,074 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of AT&T by 2.2% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 75,022,082 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,138,879,000 after acquiring an additional 1,628,117 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AT&T in the third quarter valued at $40,784,000. Drexel Morgan & Co. raised its stake in shares of AT&T by 106.1% in the fourth quarter. Drexel Morgan & Co. now owns 2,604,212 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $74,897,000 after acquiring an additional 1,340,421 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in shares of AT&T by 5.0% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 26,565,696 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $757,388,000 after acquiring an additional 1,264,483 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.17% of the company’s stock.

Get AT&T alerts:

Shares of NYSE T traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $28.80. 28,712,931 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 44,121,988. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. AT&T Inc. has a 1 year low of $26.08 and a 1 year high of $38.68. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.93. The stock has a market cap of $205.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.95, a PEG ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.70.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The technology company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.02. AT&T had a return on equity of 12.27% and a net margin of 6.42%. The firm had revenue of $45.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.58 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.89 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that AT&T Inc. will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 1st. Investors of record on Monday, January 11th were issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 8th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.26%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on T. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on AT&T from $36.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Morgan Stanley cut AT&T from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $36.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. CIBC restated a “buy” rating on shares of AT&T in a research note on Wednesday. Raymond James upgraded AT&T from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $32.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded AT&T from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $33.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.12.

About AT&T

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, Latin America, and Xandr. The Communications segment provides wireless and wireline telecom, video, and broadband and Internet services; video entertainment services using satellite, IP-based, and streaming options; and audio programming services under the AT&T, Cricket, AT&T PREPAID, and DIRECTV brands to residential and business customers.

Further Reading: When is a capital gain realized?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding T? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T).

Receive News & Ratings for AT&T Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AT&T and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.