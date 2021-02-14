Zacks: Brokerages Expect Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) Will Announce Earnings of $3.37 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) to report earnings of $3.37 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have provided estimates for Cummins’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $4.01 and the lowest estimate coming in at $3.00. Cummins posted earnings of $3.18 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 6%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cummins will report full year earnings of $13.83 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $12.84 to $14.89. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $16.11 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $14.73 to $18.17. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Cummins.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $3.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.74 by $0.62. The company had revenue of $5.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.18 billion. Cummins had a net margin of 8.12% and a return on equity of 20.30%. The business’s revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.56 EPS.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CMI. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Cummins from $277.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Cummins from $251.00 to $258.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Cummins from $260.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Vertical Research began coverage on shares of Cummins in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $235.00 price target on shares of Cummins in a report on Monday, October 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $222.62.

In related news, VP Thaddeus B. Ewald sold 650 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $244.27, for a total value of $158,775.50. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 9,656 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,358,671.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Mark Andrew Smith sold 352 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $244.64, for a total value of $86,113.28. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 6,771 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,656,457.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 11,498 shares of company stock worth $2,816,552. Company insiders own 1.04% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Cummins during the 4th quarter valued at $76,000. Allstate Corp boosted its position in Cummins by 13.2% in the 4th quarter. Allstate Corp now owns 2,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $503,000 after buying an additional 259 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cummins by 49.1% during the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 14,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,191,000 after acquiring an additional 4,628 shares in the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec increased its position in shares of Cummins by 294.0% during the fourth quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 30,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,890,000 after acquiring an additional 22,637 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of Cummins in the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. 81.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE CMI traded up $0.76 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $243.97. The company had a trading volume of 758,830 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,212,771. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.09. Cummins has a twelve month low of $101.03 and a twelve month high of $254.13. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $235.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $221.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 19th will be given a dividend of $1.35 per share. This represents a $5.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 18th. Cummins’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.88%.

About Cummins

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, products worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The company manufactures and markets diesel and natural gas powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers new parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

