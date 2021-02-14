Jumbo S.A. (OTCMKTS:JUMSF) Short Interest Update

Jumbo S.A. (OTCMKTS:JUMSF) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 2,600 shares, a decline of 39.5% from the January 14th total of 4,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 26.0 days.

Jumbo stock remained flat at $$18.75 during midday trading on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $18.75 and a 200-day moving average of $18.75. Jumbo has a 12-month low of $18.75 and a 12-month high of $18.75.

About Jumbo

Jumbo SA engages in the retail of toys, baby products, gift articles, household products, stationery, seasonal and decoration items, books, and related products. As of December 31, 2019, the company operated 80 stores, including 52 stores in Greece, 5 stores in Cyprus, 9 stores in Bulgaria, and 14 stores in Romania.

