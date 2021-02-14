Jumbo S.A. (OTCMKTS:JUMSF) Short Interest Update

Jumbo S.A. (OTCMKTS:JUMSF) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 2,600 shares, a decline of 39.5% from the January 14th total of 4,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 26.0 days.
Jumbo stock remained flat at $$18.75 during midday trading on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $18.75 and a 200-day moving average of $18.75. Jumbo has a 12-month low of $18.75 and a 12-month high of $18.75.
