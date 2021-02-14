Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO) Receives $48.50 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the ten ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $48.50.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on BRO shares. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Brown & Brown from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Brown & Brown from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $49.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Brown & Brown from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Brown & Brown from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $50.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Monday, January 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Brown & Brown from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 31st.

Shares of NYSE BRO traded down $0.50 on Friday, reaching $44.80. 830,914 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,073,402. Brown & Brown has a fifty-two week low of $30.70 and a fifty-two week high of $48.76. The company has a 50 day moving average of $46.05 and a 200 day moving average of $45.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.73 billion, a PE ratio of 27.65 and a beta of 0.66.

Brown & Brown (NYSE:BRO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, January 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.03. Brown & Brown had a net margin of 18.02% and a return on equity of 13.26%. The company had revenue of $642.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $601.34 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.28 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Brown & Brown will post 1.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 5th will be issued a $0.0925 dividend. This represents a $0.37 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 4th. Brown & Brown’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.43%.

In other Brown & Brown news, Director James Charles Hays bought 10,000 shares of Brown & Brown stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 29th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $43.38 per share, for a total transaction of $433,800.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 342,610 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,862,421.80. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 17.13% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Brown & Brown by 15.6% during the fourth quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 23,235 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,102,000 after acquiring an additional 3,135 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Brown & Brown by 0.4% during the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 84,780 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,824,000 after acquiring an additional 347 shares during the period. Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Brown & Brown by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 467,193 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $22,150,000 after acquiring an additional 34,577 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Brown & Brown by 48.1% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 673,083 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,470,000 after acquiring an additional 218,549 shares during the period. Finally, GWM Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Brown & Brown during the fourth quarter valued at $267,000. 69.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Brown & Brown

Brown & Brown, Inc markets and sells insurance products and services in the United States, England, Canada, Bermuda, and the Cayman Islands. It operates through four segments: Retail, National Programs, Wholesale Brokerage, and Services. The Retail segment offers commercial packages, group medical, workers' compensation, property risk, and general liability insurance products; and group and individual life, accident, disability, health, hospitalization, medical, dental, and other ancillary insurance products, as well as risk management, loss control survey and analysis, consultancy, and claims processing services.

