Analysts Set Warner Music Group Corp. (NASDAQ:WMG) Price Target at $35.06

Shares of Warner Music Group Corp. (NASDAQ:WMG) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eighteen research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $35.06.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on WMG shares. Barclays upped their price target on Warner Music Group from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Truist upped their price target on Warner Music Group from $35.00 to $40.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised Warner Music Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company in a report on Saturday, November 7th. Credit Suisse Group lowered Warner Music Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $37.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Warner Music Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd.

Get Warner Music Group alerts:

Shares of WMG stock traded down $0.03 on Tuesday, hitting $37.36. The company had a trading volume of 548,780 shares, compared to its average volume of 920,689. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $37.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $32.31. Warner Music Group has a twelve month low of $25.61 and a twelve month high of $39.61.

Warner Music Group (NASDAQ:WMG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.27 billion. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Warner Music Group will post -0.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Investors of record on Monday, February 22nd will be given a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 19th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.28%.

In other Warner Music Group news, major shareholder Ai Entertainment Holdings Llc sold 4,735,076 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.25, for a total transaction of $181,116,657.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Stephen Forbes Cooper sold 557,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.04, for a total value of $17,289,280.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Warner Music Group by 24.3% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,265,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $200,017,000 after acquiring an additional 1,029,381 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its stake in shares of Warner Music Group by 167.7% in the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 3,212,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,339,000 after acquiring an additional 2,012,940 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in shares of Warner Music Group by 5.0% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,255,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,078,000 after acquiring an additional 60,112 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in shares of Warner Music Group by 1,168.8% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 793,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,798,000 after acquiring an additional 730,735 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stephens Investment Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Warner Music Group in the fourth quarter valued at $26,624,000. Institutional investors own 15.18% of the company’s stock.

About Warner Music Group

Warner Music Group Corp. operates as a music entertainment company in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through Recorded Music and Music Publishing segments. The Recorded Music segment is involved in the discovery and development of recording artists, as well as the related marketing, promotion, distribution, sale, and licensing of music created by such artists.

Further Reading: Stocks at 52 Week High

Receive News & Ratings for Warner Music Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Warner Music Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.