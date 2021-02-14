Ingevity Co. (NYSE:NGVT) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Ingevity Co. (NYSE:NGVT) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nine research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $69.14.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on NGVT. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Ingevity from $86.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Loop Capital cut Ingevity from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Ingevity from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday.

Get Ingevity alerts:

NYSE NGVT traded up $1.47 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $69.96. 489,713 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 239,997. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07, a current ratio of 3.36 and a quick ratio of 2.22. The company has a market cap of $2.89 billion, a PE ratio of 16.23 and a beta of 2.21. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $72.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $64.00. Ingevity has a 52 week low of $24.92 and a 52 week high of $79.68.

Ingevity (NYSE:NGVT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The company reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.56. The business had revenue of $325.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $282.24 million. Ingevity had a return on equity of 35.71% and a net margin of 15.05%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.46 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Ingevity will post 4.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in shares of Ingevity by 33,433.7% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 7,044,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,327,000 after buying an additional 7,023,407 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management raised its stake in shares of Ingevity by 247.2% during the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,218,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,227,000 after buying an additional 867,373 shares during the last quarter. Ardevora Asset Management LLP raised its stake in shares of Ingevity by 80.4% during the 4th quarter. Ardevora Asset Management LLP now owns 818,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,983,000 after buying an additional 364,891 shares during the last quarter. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ raised its stake in shares of Ingevity by 15.9% during the 3rd quarter. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ now owns 550,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,200,000 after buying an additional 75,466 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Ingevity by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,777,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $361,781,000 after buying an additional 75,286 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.23% of the company’s stock.

About Ingevity

Ingevity Corporation manufactures and sells specialty chemicals and activated carbon materials in North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Performance Materials and Performance Chemicals. The Performance Materials segment engineers, manufactures, and sells hardwood-based and chemically activated carbon products primarily for use in gasoline vapor emission control systems in cars, trucks, motorcycles, and boats.

Featured Story: How interest rates affect municipal bond prices

Receive News & Ratings for Ingevity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ingevity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.