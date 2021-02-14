Ingevity Co. (NYSE:NGVT) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Ingevity Co. (NYSE:NGVT) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nine research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $69.14.
A number of research firms have recently weighed in on NGVT. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Ingevity from $86.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Loop Capital cut Ingevity from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Ingevity from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday.
NYSE NGVT traded up $1.47 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $69.96. 489,713 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 239,997. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07, a current ratio of 3.36 and a quick ratio of 2.22. The company has a market cap of $2.89 billion, a PE ratio of 16.23 and a beta of 2.21. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $72.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $64.00. Ingevity has a 52 week low of $24.92 and a 52 week high of $79.68.
Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in shares of Ingevity by 33,433.7% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 7,044,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,327,000 after buying an additional 7,023,407 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management raised its stake in shares of Ingevity by 247.2% during the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,218,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,227,000 after buying an additional 867,373 shares during the last quarter. Ardevora Asset Management LLP raised its stake in shares of Ingevity by 80.4% during the 4th quarter. Ardevora Asset Management LLP now owns 818,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,983,000 after buying an additional 364,891 shares during the last quarter. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ raised its stake in shares of Ingevity by 15.9% during the 3rd quarter. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ now owns 550,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,200,000 after buying an additional 75,466 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Ingevity by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,777,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $361,781,000 after buying an additional 75,286 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.23% of the company’s stock.
About Ingevity
Ingevity Corporation manufactures and sells specialty chemicals and activated carbon materials in North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Performance Materials and Performance Chemicals. The Performance Materials segment engineers, manufactures, and sells hardwood-based and chemically activated carbon products primarily for use in gasoline vapor emission control systems in cars, trucks, motorcycles, and boats.
