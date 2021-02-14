Selfkey Reaches Market Cap of $23.19 Million (KEY)

Selfkey (CURRENCY:KEY) traded down 4.3% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on February 14th. Selfkey has a total market capitalization of $23.19 million and approximately $5.01 million worth of Selfkey was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Selfkey has traded 50.6% higher against the US dollar. One Selfkey token can currently be bought for about $0.0061 or 0.00000013 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Selfkey alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.28 or 0.00068230 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $479.04 or 0.00981986 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.35 or 0.00006860 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.98 or 0.00051207 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded down 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.04 or 0.00004188 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2,516.68 or 0.05158984 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $12.35 or 0.00025318 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $8.94 or 0.00018321 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002053 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0891 or 0.00000183 BTC.

Selfkey Token Profile

Selfkey (KEY) is a token. Its launch date was January 11th, 2018. Selfkey’s total supply is 5,999,999,954 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,798,195,381 tokens. The Reddit community for Selfkey is /r/selfkey and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Selfkey’s official Twitter account is @SelfKey and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Selfkey is selfkey.org . The official message board for Selfkey is medium.com/selfkey

According to CryptoCompare, “SelfKey is a blockchain based digital identity system with an integrated financial services marketplace, designed to put identity owners in control of their personal data, and to allow them to request identity claims attestations and instantly apply for passports, residency and financial services in a safe, secure manner. “

Selfkey Token Trading

Selfkey can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Selfkey directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Selfkey should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Selfkey using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “KEYUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for Selfkey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Selfkey and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.