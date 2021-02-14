Pinkcoin (PINK) Achieves Market Capitalization of $3.10 Million

Pinkcoin (CURRENCY:PINK) traded up 11.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on February 14th. During the last seven days, Pinkcoin has traded up 36.9% against the U.S. dollar. Pinkcoin has a total market cap of $3.10 million and $42,145.00 worth of Pinkcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Pinkcoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0073 or 0.00000015 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Dash (DASH) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $239.53 or 0.00492458 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.06 or 0.00030964 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 14% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.24 or 0.00004615 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000641 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded 25.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,110.79 or 0.02283717 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 14.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0281 or 0.00000058 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded 64.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0530 or 0.00000109 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded down 14.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0079 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Xriba (XRA) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0181 or 0.00000037 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000318 BTC.

Pinkcoin Coin Profile

Pinkcoin (PINK) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 2nd, 2014. Pinkcoin’s total supply is 450,364,133 coins and its circulating supply is 425,103,697 coins. Pinkcoin’s official Twitter account is @Pinkcoin_ and its Facebook page is accessible here . Pinkcoin’s official message board is slack.with.pink . The Reddit community for Pinkcoin is /r/pinkcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Pinkcoin’s official website is getstarted.with.pink

Pinkcoin Coin Trading

Pinkcoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pinkcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pinkcoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Pinkcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

