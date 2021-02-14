Analysts Set Precision BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:DTIL) Price Target at $18.00

Shares of Precision BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:DTIL) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $18.00.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on DTIL shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Precision BioSciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Precision BioSciences from $21.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating on shares of Precision BioSciences in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Precision BioSciences from $10.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Friday, January 29th.

Get Precision BioSciences alerts:

In other news, COO David S. Thomson sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.49, for a total value of $164,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Matthew R. Kane sold 10,218 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.53, for a total transaction of $138,249.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 43,405 shares of company stock valued at $597,618. 14.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Precision BioSciences in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in shares of Precision BioSciences by 598.5% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 12,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 10,307 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Precision BioSciences in the fourth quarter worth $106,000. AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Precision BioSciences in the third quarter worth $82,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new position in shares of Precision BioSciences in the third quarter worth $90,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DTIL traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $13.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 648,666 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,278,344. The company has a market cap of $684.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.49 and a beta of 2.08. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.27. Precision BioSciences has a 52-week low of $4.45 and a 52-week high of $16.60.

Precision BioSciences Company Profile

Precision BioSciences, Inc, a genome editing company, develops therapeutic products in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Therapeutic and Food. It offers ARCUS, a genome-editing platform to cure cancers and genetic disorders. The Therapeutic segment develops allogeneic CAR T immunotherapy that recognizes and kills cancer cells; and engages in the in vivo gene correction activities.

Featured Article: What is a Roth IRA?



Receive News & Ratings for Precision BioSciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Precision BioSciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.