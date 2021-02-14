UMB Bank N A MO Sells 338 Shares of Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY)

UMB Bank N A MO cut its stake in shares of Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY) by 3.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,410 shares of the company’s stock after selling 338 shares during the period. UMB Bank N A MO’s holdings in Sysco were worth $699,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Founders Financial Alliance LLC lifted its stake in Sysco by 8.8% during the 4th quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC now owns 3,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $237,000 after acquiring an additional 257 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Management Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sysco during the 4th quarter worth $1,137,000. Pavion Blue Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sysco during the 4th quarter worth $202,000. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System bought a new stake in shares of Sysco during the 4th quarter worth $568,000. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Sysco by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 24,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,827,000 after purchasing an additional 995 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.02% of the company’s stock.

SYY has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Sysco from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Sysco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $77.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Consumer Edge raised Sysco from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. BMO Capital Markets raised Sysco from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $60.00 to $88.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on Sysco from $62.00 to $65.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $77.56.

In related news, EVP Greg D. Bertrand sold 36,403 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.97, for a total value of $2,801,938.91. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 74,806 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,757,817.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Trian Fund Management, L.P. sold 1,752,163 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.42, for a total value of $126,891,644.46. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 2,824,455 shares of company stock valued at $205,117,127. Corporate insiders own 5.17% of the company’s stock.

SYY stock opened at $76.24 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.91 billion, a PE ratio of -1,088.99, a PEG ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.56. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $74.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $67.31. Sysco Co. has a twelve month low of $26.00 and a twelve month high of $79.96.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.17). The business had revenue of $11.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.30 billion. Sysco had a negative net margin of 0.04% and a positive return on equity of 39.64%. The business’s revenue was down 23.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.85 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Sysco Co. will post 1.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 8th were given a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 7th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.36%. Sysco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 89.55%.

Sysco Profile

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes a range of food and related products primarily to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other.

