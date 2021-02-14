Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd Invests $1.45 Million in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 22,507 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,449,000. Oracle accounts for about 0.6% of Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC purchased a new position in Oracle in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Baron Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Oracle in the third quarter worth $30,000. RWM Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Oracle in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Kathmere Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Oracle in the third quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Price Wealth LLC grew its position in Oracle by 153.0% in the third quarter. Price Wealth LLC now owns 587 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 355 shares in the last quarter. 47.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Oracle alerts:

In related news, CAO W Corey West sold 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $13,000,000.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 309,647 shares in the company, valued at $20,127,055. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Naomi O. Seligman sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.91, for a total transaction of $1,522,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 70,215 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,276,795.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 325,000 shares of company stock valued at $20,685,750 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 39.10% of the company’s stock.

ORCL stock opened at $63.08 on Friday. Oracle Co. has a 1 year low of $39.71 and a 1 year high of $66.20. The company has a market cap of $185.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.12, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.76. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $62.70 and a 200 day moving average of $59.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.37, a current ratio of 2.17 and a quick ratio of 2.17.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 9th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.06. Oracle had a net margin of 26.34% and a return on equity of 101.26%. The company had revenue of $9.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.78 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.90 earnings per share. Oracle’s revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Oracle Co. will post 3.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 7th were paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 6th. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio is 27.75%.

ORCL has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Oracle from $62.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Oracle in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $68.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Oracle from $50.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Oracle from $68.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price target on shares of Oracle in a research report on Friday, December 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Oracle presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $64.16.

About Oracle

Oracle Corporation provides products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. The company's cloud and license business engages in the sale, marketing, and delivery of its applications and infrastructure technologies through cloud and on-premise deployment models, including cloud services and license support; and cloud license and on-premise license.

Read More: What is a capital gain?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ORCL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL).

Receive News & Ratings for Oracle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oracle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.