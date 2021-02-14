Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) Shares Sold by Chesapeake Wealth Management

Chesapeake Wealth Management trimmed its holdings in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) by 3.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 23,554 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 900 shares during the quarter. Chesapeake Wealth Management’s holdings in Oracle were worth $1,523,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ORCL. Haverford Trust Co. increased its stake in shares of Oracle by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Haverford Trust Co. now owns 1,625,903 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $105,180,000 after buying an additional 6,851 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its holdings in Oracle by 27.9% during the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 3,566 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $231,000 after acquiring an additional 777 shares in the last quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Oracle by 92.4% in the 4th quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC now owns 119,716 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $7,744,000 after purchasing an additional 57,487 shares during the last quarter. Fosun International Ltd raised its stake in shares of Oracle by 35.9% in the 4th quarter. Fosun International Ltd now owns 48,423 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $3,132,000 after purchasing an additional 12,779 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ifrah Financial Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of Oracle by 26.4% in the 4th quarter. Ifrah Financial Services Inc. now owns 18,851 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $1,219,000 after purchasing an additional 3,943 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.54% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on ORCL shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Oracle from $62.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Oracle in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Oracle from $68.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Cleveland Research lowered shares of Oracle from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Oracle in a report on Thursday, January 21st. They issued a “sell” rating and a $60.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $64.16.

Shares of NYSE:ORCL opened at $63.08 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $62.70 and a 200-day moving average of $59.31. The company has a current ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.37. The firm has a market cap of $185.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.76. Oracle Co. has a twelve month low of $39.71 and a twelve month high of $66.20.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, December 9th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $9.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.78 billion. Oracle had a return on equity of 101.26% and a net margin of 26.34%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.90 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Oracle Co. will post 3.86 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, January 7th were paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 6th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.52%. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.75%.

In related news, CAO W Corey West sold 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $13,000,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 309,647 shares in the company, valued at $20,127,055. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Dorian Daley sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.63, for a total transaction of $6,163,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,163,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 325,000 shares of company stock worth $20,685,750. 39.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Oracle Company Profile

Oracle Corporation provides products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. The company's cloud and license business engages in the sale, marketing, and delivery of its applications and infrastructure technologies through cloud and on-premise deployment models, including cloud services and license support; and cloud license and on-premise license.

