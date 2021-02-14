CoreSite Realty Co. (NYSE:COR) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

CoreSite Realty Co. (NYSE:COR) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $132.38.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered CoreSite Realty from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $120.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded CoreSite Realty from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on CoreSite Realty from $161.00 to $156.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Cowen upgraded CoreSite Realty from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $132.00 to $152.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Mizuho began coverage on CoreSite Realty in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $135.00 target price on the stock.

In other CoreSite Realty news, SVP Brian Warren sold 4,950 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.03, for a total transaction of $628,798.50. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 26,964 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,425,236.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of COR. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of CoreSite Realty by 1.6% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 64,787 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,702,000 after buying an additional 1,031 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of CoreSite Realty by 5.0% in the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 10,600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,260,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of CoreSite Realty by 9.6% in the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 281,530 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $33,468,000 after buying an additional 24,717 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of CoreSite Realty by 15.2% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 34,361 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,085,000 after buying an additional 4,538 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Systems of Alabama boosted its stake in shares of CoreSite Realty by 5.6% in the third quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 55,528 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,601,000 after buying an additional 2,932 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of COR traded down $0.53 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $123.07. The company had a trading volume of 227,278 shares, compared to its average volume of 341,303. The company has a market capitalization of $5.26 billion, a PE ratio of 61.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.23. The company has a current ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.41. CoreSite Realty has a one year low of $90.07 and a one year high of $141.50. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $125.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $123.63.

CoreSite Realty (NYSE:COR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by ($0.86). The company had revenue of $154.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $153.71 million. CoreSite Realty had a return on equity of 51.47% and a net margin of 13.19%. The company’s revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.30 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that CoreSite Realty will post 5.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 31st were paid a dividend of $1.23 per share. This represents a $4.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 30th. This is an increase from CoreSite Realty’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.22. CoreSite Realty’s payout ratio is presently 96.47%.

CoreSite Realty Corporation (NYSE:COR) delivers secure, reliable, high-performance data center, cloud access and interconnection solutions to a growing customer ecosystem across eight key North American markets. More than 1,375 of the world's leading enterprises, network operators, cloud providers, and supporting service providers choose CoreSite to connect, protect and optimize their performance-sensitive data, applications and computing workloads.

