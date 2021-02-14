Shiloh Industries, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SHLOQ) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Shiloh Industries, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SHLOQ) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 106,100 shares, a decline of 38.1% from the January 14th total of 171,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,542,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

SHLOQ stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $0.19. 225,832 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 439,298. Shiloh Industries has a 52 week low of $0.03 and a 52 week high of $3.46. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $0.15. The stock has a market cap of $4.53 million, a PE ratio of -0.02 and a beta of 1.36.

Shiloh Industries Company Profile

Shiloh Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, and manufactures lightweight technologies for the automotive and commercial vehicle markets worldwide. It produces components primarily for body structure, chassis, and propulsion systems. The company offers solution materials, including aluminum, magnesium, steel, high strength steel alloys, and acoustic laminates; body structure components, such as shock towers, instrument panels/cross car beams, torque boxes, tunnel and seat supports, seat back frames, hinge pillars, liftgates, door inners, roof supports/roof panels, dashpanels, and body sides; and chassis systems components comprising cross members, frame rails, axle carriers, bearing caps, axle covers, PTU covers, axle tubes, rack and pinion housings, steering column housings, knuckles, links, wheel hubs, steering pumps, brake components, wheel blanks, and flanges.

