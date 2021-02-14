Shiloh Industries, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SHLOQ) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Shiloh Industries, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SHLOQ) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 106,100 shares, a decline of 38.1% from the January 14th total of 171,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,542,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.
SHLOQ stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $0.19. 225,832 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 439,298. Shiloh Industries has a 52 week low of $0.03 and a 52 week high of $3.46. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $0.15. The stock has a market cap of $4.53 million, a PE ratio of -0.02 and a beta of 1.36.
Shiloh Industries Company Profile
Recommended Story: How to Invest in Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Shiloh Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shiloh Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.