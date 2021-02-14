Sysmex Co. (OTCMKTS:SSMXY) Short Interest Down 52.9% in January

Sysmex Co. (OTCMKTS:SSMXY) saw a large drop in short interest in January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 5,700 shares, a drop of 52.9% from the January 14th total of 12,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 30,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

SSMXY traded up $0.71 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $57.16. 31,306 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,199. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 86.61 and a beta of 0.24. Sysmex has a 1-year low of $26.29 and a 1-year high of $65.49. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $60.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.46. The company has a quick ratio of 2.13, a current ratio of 2.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

SSMXY has been the topic of several recent research reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised Sysmex from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Daiwa Capital Markets downgraded Sysmex from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup raised Sysmex from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th.

Sysmex Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of diagnostic instruments, reagents, and related software in Japan. The company offers three-part and five-part white blood cell differentiation instruments for use in hematology; and transport systems for high-volume testing in labs.

