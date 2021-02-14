Short Interest in SMG Industries Inc. (OTCMKTS:SMGI) Decreases By 46.2%

SMG Industries Inc. (OTCMKTS:SMGI) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 5,600 shares, a decrease of 46.2% from the January 14th total of 10,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 195,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of SMGI stock remained flat at $$0.22 during trading hours on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 27,442 shares, compared to its average volume of 116,440. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $0.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.13. SMG Industries has a 12 month low of $0.06 and a 12 month high of $0.45.

Get SMG Industries alerts:

SMG Industries Company Profile

SMG Industries Inc, an oilfield service company, provides detergents, surfactants, and degreasers for the drilling rig operators, exploration and production companies, and distribution and supply companies in the United States. The company offers degreaser under the Miracle Blue name; aluminum brightener and descaler under the Luma Brite name; and emulsifier under the Wicked Green name that are used in oil remediation jobs.

Featured Article: Why does the United States have a lingering trade deficit?

Receive News & Ratings for SMG Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SMG Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.