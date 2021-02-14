Short Interest in SMG Industries Inc. (OTCMKTS:SMGI) Decreases By 46.2%

SMG Industries Inc. (OTCMKTS:SMGI) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 5,600 shares, a decrease of 46.2% from the January 14th total of 10,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 195,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Shares of SMGI stock remained flat at $$0.22 during trading hours on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 27,442 shares, compared to its average volume of 116,440. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $0.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.13. SMG Industries has a 12 month low of $0.06 and a 12 month high of $0.45.
SMG Industries Company Profile
