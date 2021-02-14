Brasada Capital Management LP Sells 97 Shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Brasada Capital Management LP cut its position in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) by 0.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,831 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 97 shares during the period. Mastercard comprises 1.9% of Brasada Capital Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Brasada Capital Management LP’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $8,149,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Ninety One North America Inc. raised its position in Mastercard by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Ninety One North America Inc. now owns 59,422 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $21,210,000 after purchasing an additional 1,475 shares in the last quarter. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC raised its position in Mastercard by 17.5% during the 4th quarter. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC now owns 73,106 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $26,114,000 after purchasing an additional 10,874 shares in the last quarter. Leverage Partners Absolute Return Fund SPC bought a new stake in Mastercard during the 4th quarter valued at $273,000. Haverford Trust Co. raised its position in Mastercard by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Haverford Trust Co. now owns 604,989 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $215,945,000 after purchasing an additional 2,137 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Common Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 221.7% in the 4th quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC now owns 3,892 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,389,000 after acquiring an additional 2,682 shares during the period. 73.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Mastercard from $383.00 to $420.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Bank of America upgraded Mastercard from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $400.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Raymond James lifted their price target on Mastercard from $345.00 to $371.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Mastercard from $345.00 to $333.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on Mastercard in a report on Monday, December 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $370.00 price target on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $356.42.

In other news, insider Gilberto Caldart sold 7,528 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $340.00, for a total transaction of $2,559,520.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 9,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,094,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 57,198 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $333.67, for a total transaction of $19,085,256.66. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 108,210,635 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,106,642,580.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 649,954 shares of company stock valued at $213,911,555 over the last three months. 3.79% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

MA traded down $1.87 during trading on Friday, reaching $341.00. 3,025,276 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,656,731. Mastercard Incorporated has a 1 year low of $199.99 and a 1 year high of $367.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $339.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.19. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $337.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $333.63.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The credit services provider reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.13. Mastercard had a net margin of 43.13% and a return on equity of 114.80%. The company had revenue of $4.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.01 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.07 EPS. Mastercard’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Mastercard Incorporated will post 6.31 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 9th will be given a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 8th. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.65%.

Mastercard announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Tuesday, December 8th that permits the company to buyback $6.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the credit services provider to reacquire up to 1.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

About Mastercard

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

