Ninety One UK Ltd Increases Stock Holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

Ninety One UK Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) by 3.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 850,587 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 24,403 shares during the quarter. Thermo Fisher Scientific accounts for about 1.2% of Ninety One UK Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. Ninety One UK Ltd owned approximately 0.21% of Thermo Fisher Scientific worth $396,186,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in TMO. Alps Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 287,808.7% in the 3rd quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 1,954,900 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,634,000 after buying an additional 1,954,221 shares during the period. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP acquired a new position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in the 3rd quarter valued at about $280,017,000. AKO Capital LLP acquired a new position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in the 3rd quarter valued at about $192,228,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 62.8% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,107,720 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $488,887,000 after buying an additional 427,229 shares during the period. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 96.5% in the 4th quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 610,937 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $284,560,000 after purchasing an additional 300,081 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. SVB Leerink upped their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $525.00 to $560.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Citigroup upped their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $500.00 to $530.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. BTIG Research upped their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $540.00 to $590.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. UBS Group upped their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $566.00 to $588.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $530.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $527.47.

In related news, COO Mark Stevenson sold 14,133 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $473.84, for a total value of $6,696,780.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 58,005 shares in the company, valued at $27,485,089.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TMO stock traded up $13.78 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $507.83. The company had a trading volume of 1,762,787 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,796,719. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a current ratio of 2.93. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $494.21 and a 200-day moving average of $460.00. The company has a market capitalization of $201.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.63, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.85. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 12-month low of $250.21 and a 12-month high of $532.57.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, January 31st. The medical research company reported $7.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.56 by $0.53. The business had revenue of $10.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.53 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 21.35% and a net margin of 17.12%. The business’s revenue was up 54.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.55 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 19.03 EPS for the current year.

Thermo Fisher Scientific declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Thursday, November 5th that allows the company to repurchase $2.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the medical research company to repurchase up to 1.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Profile

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides analytical and other instruments, laboratory equipment, software, consumables, reagents, instrument systems, chemicals, supplies, and services worldwide. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery and production of drugs and vaccines, and diagnosis of diseases to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, academic, and government markets.

