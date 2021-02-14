Ninety One UK Ltd Reduces Holdings in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Ninety One UK Ltd decreased its position in shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 9.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,922,875 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 200,762 shares during the period. Facebook comprises approximately 1.6% of Ninety One UK Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Ninety One UK Ltd’s holdings in Facebook were worth $525,253,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FB. Regentatlantic Capital LLC grew its holdings in Facebook by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 117,081 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $30,664,000 after acquiring an additional 5,222 shares in the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC grew its holdings in Facebook by 10.9% during the 3rd quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 30,617 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $8,019,000 after acquiring an additional 3,004 shares in the last quarter. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC acquired a new position in Facebook during the 3rd quarter worth $795,000. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV grew its holdings in Facebook by 206.6% during the 3rd quarter. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV now owns 19,888 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $5,208,000 after acquiring an additional 13,402 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FormulaFolio Investments LLC grew its holdings in Facebook by 20.6% during the 3rd quarter. FormulaFolio Investments LLC now owns 6,820 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $1,786,000 after acquiring an additional 1,165 shares in the last quarter. 64.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Facebook alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ FB traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $270.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,097,597 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,710,680. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $266.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $269.20. Facebook, Inc. has a one year low of $137.10 and a one year high of $304.67. The company has a market cap of $770.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.18.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The social networking company reported $3.88 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.24 by $0.64. Facebook had a net margin of 32.00% and a return on equity of 23.27%. The business had revenue of $28.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.43 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.56 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Facebook, Inc. will post 9.39 EPS for the current year.

In other news, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 213 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.28, for a total value of $54,587.64. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 1,379 shares in the company, valued at $353,410.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 12,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $286.43, for a total transaction of $3,508,767.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 1,492,580 shares of company stock worth $404,856,470. 14.14% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

FB has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Facebook from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Facebook from $320.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Facebook from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $297.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, February 1st. Monness Crespi & Hardt lifted their price target on shares of Facebook from $290.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Wedbush lifted their price target on shares of Facebook from $320.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, thirty-seven have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $321.41.

Facebook Company Profile

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

Featured Story: What is the Gross Domestic Product (GDP)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB).

Receive News & Ratings for Facebook Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Facebook and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.