TERA (TERA) 24 Hour Volume Hits $261,701.00

TERA (CURRENCY:TERA) traded down 17.9% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on February 14th. One TERA coin can now be purchased for about $0.0042 or 0.00000009 BTC on exchanges. TERA has a market cap of $3.53 million and $261,701.00 worth of TERA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, TERA has traded 13.9% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get TERA alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002052 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00001212 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $27.24 or 0.00055887 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $133.57 or 0.00274037 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $41.65 or 0.00085458 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $44.18 or 0.00090652 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 22.6% against the dollar and now trades at $50.40 or 0.00103399 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

UMA (UMA) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $28.99 or 0.00059471 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $90.09 or 0.00184828 BTC.

TERA Profile

TERA’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 844,711,128 coins. TERA’s official website is terafoundation.org . TERA’s official Twitter account is @terafoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “TERA is actually a new re-invention of the blockchain protocol, which allowed to create a fully decentralized and high-performance blockchain platform for the development of DApps in JavaScript. In this case, the blockchain has a built-in cryptocurrency Tera, transactions on the network are free, and all DApps are stored inside the blockchain. “

Buying and Selling TERA

TERA can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TERA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade TERA should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase TERA using one of the exchanges listed above.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “TERAUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for TERA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for TERA and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.