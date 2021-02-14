MahaDAO Price Tops $11.07 on Major Exchanges (MAHA)

MahaDAO (CURRENCY:MAHA) traded 10.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on February 14th. Over the last week, MahaDAO has traded down 12.7% against the U.S. dollar. One MahaDAO token can currently be purchased for about $11.07 or 0.00022718 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. MahaDAO has a market capitalization of $8.81 million and approximately $3.53 million worth of MahaDAO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002052 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00001212 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $27.24 or 0.00055887 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $133.57 or 0.00274037 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 9.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.65 or 0.00085458 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $44.18 or 0.00090652 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 22.6% against the dollar and now trades at $50.40 or 0.00103399 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

UMA (UMA) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $28.99 or 0.00059471 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $90.09 or 0.00184828 BTC.

About MahaDAO

MahaDAO’s total supply is 9,999,499 tokens and its circulating supply is 795,277 tokens. The official website for MahaDAO is mahadao.com . The official message board for MahaDAO is medium.com/mahadao

Buying and Selling MahaDAO

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MahaDAO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MahaDAO should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy MahaDAO using one of the exchanges listed above.

