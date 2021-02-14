IRISnet (IRIS) Market Capitalization Reaches $115.17 Million

IRISnet (CURRENCY:IRIS) traded down 4.1% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on February 14th. IRISnet has a total market cap of $115.17 million and $18.89 million worth of IRISnet was traded on exchanges in the last day. One IRISnet coin can now be bought for $0.12 or 0.00000248 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, IRISnet has traded 39.4% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002052 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00001212 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $27.24 or 0.00055887 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $133.57 or 0.00274037 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 9.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.65 or 0.00085458 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $44.18 or 0.00090652 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 22.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $50.40 or 0.00103399 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

UMA (UMA) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $28.99 or 0.00059471 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $90.09 or 0.00184828 BTC.

About IRISnet

IRISnet’s launch date was May 31st, 2018. IRISnet’s total supply is 2,006,705,696 coins and its circulating supply is 951,937,800 coins. IRISnet’s official Twitter account is @irisnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . IRISnet’s official message board is medium.com/irisnet-blog . IRISnet’s official website is www.irisnet.org

According to CryptoCompare, “The IRIS network is an internet of blockchains intended to provide a technology foundation that facilitates construction of distributed business applications. The IRIS network is part of the larger Cosmos network — all zones in the network would be able to interact with any other zone in the Cosmos network over the standard IBC protocol. By introducing a layer of service semantics into the network, IRIS is going to provide an innovative solution that enables a whole new set of business scenarios, which would result in an increase in scale and diversity of the Cosmos network. “

IRISnet Coin Trading

IRISnet can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as IRISnet directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade IRISnet should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase IRISnet using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

